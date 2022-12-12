This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue Kush #6 offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity.



Produced using the plant's smaller buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking.