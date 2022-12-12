MAC 7's Alien Cookies and Columbian lineage team up for this heavy, sativa-leaning hybrid. Bright orange and floral flavor notes come through upon use, and users can expect a rush of energy and euphoria upon use with the effects sustained throughout the day.



Produced using the plant's smaller buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking.