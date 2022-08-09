About this product
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.
About this strain
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.
Outer Space effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with