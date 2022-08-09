Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. This strain is great as a daytime boost.



The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.