Partnering the latest iteration of award-winning quality genetics with a tried and true fan favorite, Red Line Haze is a unique and strong flavor profile with a comfortably energizing Sativa experience. The sugary-sweet berry notes are immediately evident and carry through to the flavor palate upon consumption. A prolonged experience duration makes Red Line Haze a full-quality profile in all forms of the strain.
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.