High Supply
Solar Eclipse Hybrid Vape Cartridge 500mg
About this product
Vape cartridges made with 100% high THC cannabis oil and live cannabis terpenes with no additives or fillers. Designed to be affordable & potent, our unique live strain blends will deliver an explosion of flavor to any vaping experience.
Dominant Strain: Pineapple Express
Secondary Strain: Green Line OG
Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene
Dominant Strain: Pineapple Express
Secondary Strain: Green Line OG
Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!