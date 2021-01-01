High Supply
Space Biscuit Indica Vape Cartridge 500mg
About this product
Vape cartridges made with 100% high THC cannabis oil and live cannabis terpenes with no additives or fillers. Designed to be affordable & potent, our unique live strain blends will deliver an explosion of flavor to any vaping experience.
Dominant Strain: Lime Sorbet
Secondary Strain: Face Mints
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Terpinolene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
