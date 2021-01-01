Loading…
Logo for the brand High Supply

High Supply

Sunny Diesel Hybrid Vape Cartridge 1g

About this product

Vape cartridges made with 100% high THC cannabis oil and live cannabis terpenes with no additives or fillers. Designed to be affordable & potent, our unique live strain blends will deliver an explosion of flavor to any vaping experience.

Dominant Strain: Jet Fuel Gelato
Secondary Strain: Pineapple Express
Main Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene
