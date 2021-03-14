Loading…
Beach Wedding is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Wedding Cake. This strain produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. In small doses, Beach Wedding provides enough mental energy for tackling small tasks around the house. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. Beach Wedding smells pungent with earthy undertones of citrus. Growers say this strain comes in pointy, dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Beach Wedding was originally bred by Oni Seeds Co. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
At Higher Minds Horticulture, we are a family operated company from Eugene, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.