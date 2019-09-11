About this product
The Y x Snowman
50:50 Hybrid
Flavor: Pine, Sweet, Diesel, Spicy
Aroma: Nutty, Diesel, Berry, Pungent
Effects: Euphoric, Energetic, Focused, Creative
Helps with: Anxiety, Stress, Headaches, Appetite, Depression
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Terpinolene
50:50 Hybrid
Flavor: Pine, Sweet, Diesel, Spicy
Aroma: Nutty, Diesel, Berry, Pungent
Effects: Euphoric, Energetic, Focused, Creative
Helps with: Anxiety, Stress, Headaches, Appetite, Depression
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Terpinolene
About this strain
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
Gary Payton effects
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Higher Minds Horticulture
Higher Minds Horticulture is a family operated company in Springfield, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.
@higher_minds_horticulture
@higher_minds_horticulture