Mimosa
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Mimosa's blend of terpenes limonene, beta caryophyllene and linalool make this an ideal strain for inducing relaxation, creativity and euphoria.
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
