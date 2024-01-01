We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Handcrafted at Arizona Cannabis Society
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
19 products
Chocolates
Highern Chef Niblet Dark Chocolate 100MG ( VEGAN )
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies - 100MG - Blueberry
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Bar Smoked Almond Toffee 400MG
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Niblet Milk Chocolate 100MG
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef "SleepyTime" Niblet Milk Chocolate 100mgTHC:50mgCBN
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Niblet Mushroom 100MG
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies - 1000MG - Green Apple
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Bar Blueberry Cheesecake 400MG
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies - 1000MG - Watermelon
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies - 100MG - Grape
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Niblet Strawberry Shortcake 100MG
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies - 100MG - Green Apple
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies - 100MG - Watermelon
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Bar Dark Chocolate 1100MG (VEGAN)
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Bar Dark Chocolate 400MG (VEGAN)
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Bar Milk Chocolate 400MG
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Chocolates
Highern Chef Niblet Blueberry Cheesecake 100MG
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies - 100MG - Strawberry
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Gummies
FKN Delicious Gummies Elderberry 100mgTHC:50mgCBN
by Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Home
Brands
Highern Chef / FKN Delicious Gummies
Catalog
Edibles