Logo for the brand Highly Edible

Highly Edible

Sweet Sativa Assorted Pucks 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Highly Edible Fruit Pucks are made from organic juices bursting with juicy sweet flavor. No need to feel guilty, these Pucks are packed with Vitamin C while being free of the ten most common allergens. Infused with Sira’s premium sativa cannabis oil, and coming in several delicious flavors and types, these pucks are guaranteed to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth! Flavors include: Cherry, Golden Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, Peach, Watermelon.
