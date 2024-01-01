These small squared pyramid shape pieces of mint dark chocolate are the perfect-sized chocolate treat. We wanted to make a small bite size piece of chocolate for you to consume quickly. They taste similar to Andes chocolate, with a smooth and creamy texture. We use high-quality chocolate, nothing other than the creamy Callebaut 811, which melts in your mouth, and flavor it with just a hint of peppermint. Try these little chocolates in your coffee or hot cocoa for a nice medicated treat.
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.