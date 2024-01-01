These small squared pyramid shape pieces of mint dark chocolate are the perfect-sized chocolate treat. We wanted to make a small bite size piece of chocolate for you to consume quickly. They taste similar to Andes chocolate, with a smooth and creamy texture. We use high-quality chocolate, nothing other than the creamy Callebaut 811, which melts in your mouth, and flavor it with just a hint of peppermint. Try these little chocolates in your coffee or hot cocoa for a nice medicated treat.



