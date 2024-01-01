Introducing our Highly Rooted Pawfect Puff Dog Toy, the ultimate toy for the coolest canines in town! Inspired by our iconic joint-shaped dog toys that have become a hit among our furry friends,the Pawfect Puff is designed to bring joy and playfulness to your four-legged companions in Highly Rooted style.
Crafted with durable, non-toxic materials, this unique dog toy resembles one of our signature joints, at about 7 inches long it comes complete with a realistic design that will have tails wagging with excitement. Whether your pup is a playful puppy or a seasoned toy connoisseur, the Pawfect Puff will surely become their new favorite playtime companion.
Not only is the Pawfect Puff a fun and engaging toy for your furry friend, but it also serves as a playful nod to our cannabis business and the joy we bring to both humans and their beloved pets. Treat your pup to a Pawfect Puff today and let the good times roll!
Key Features: - Joint-shaped design for a fun and unique play experience - Durable and non-toxic materials for safe play - Perfect for dogs of all sizes and breeds - Ideal for interactive play and solo chewing sessions - Makes a great gift for dog-loving friends and family members
Elevate your dog's playtime with the Pawfect Puff Dog Toy and let them enjoy a ‘puff’ with you!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.