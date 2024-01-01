Our effective Snoozeberry cannabinoid formula in a decadent mint dark chocolate that's the type of mint we like on our pillows! These small chocolate squares pack a powerful punch; they contain an equal ratio of 3 main cannabinoids, 5 mg THC, 5 mg CBN, and 5 mg CBD. These chocolates also contain small amounts of other cannabinoids like CBC, THC-A, CBG, and many more!
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.