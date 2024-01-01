Our effective Snoozeberry cannabinoid formula in a decadent mint dark chocolate that's the type of mint we like on our pillows! These small chocolate squares pack a powerful punch; they contain an equal ratio of 3 main cannabinoids, 5 mg THC, 5 mg CBN, and 5 mg CBD. These chocolates also contain small amounts of other cannabinoids like CBC, THC-A, CBG, and many more!

