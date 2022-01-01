About this product
Our CBD tincture is a broad-spectrum CBD, which means the good parts of the cannabis plant aren’t separated and diminished (as some companies do). It’s also completely vegan and all natural. Our CBD tincture comes from plants grown organically at the top farms in the U.S, which means no harmful chemicals and no filler ingredients. And our CBD oil tincture comes in an Vegan Certified Organic MCT oil base that helps with the bio-availability of CBD through healthy fats.
Highmerica is the future of CBD. This truth backed by years of experience in the field. On both the manufacturing of the product and the global distribution on the wholesale and retail ends of it. There may have been brands that came before us. None of them have been able to push through and inspire the culture in the way that we have.