About this product
Terpenes are fundamental building blocks of nature. Every living thing produces terpenes to perform diverse biological functions. By infusing our all-natural CBD with terpenes also found in the hemp plant, we take advantage of the entourage effect, creating synergy between plant and human. The Berry White Terpenes formula includes the terpenes found in the Berry White strain of cannabis.
About this strain
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.
Berry White effects
