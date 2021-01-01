Loading…
HIMALAYA

Blue Banana (Live Sauce) Cartridge

Flavors: Sweet, Berry, Fruity

A cross between two top shelf strains Blue Dream Haze x Banana OG, Blue Banana definitely delivers! It's the perfect hybrid giving you that perfect sativa feeling with a hint of indica relaxation.

All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
