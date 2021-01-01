Loading…
HIMALAYA

Cherry Gas (Live Sauce) Cartridge

About this product

Flavors: Cherry, Pine, Diesel

This indica dominant strain is a cross between Triple OG x Cherry Frosting x Humboldt Gelato. It's a perfect strain to smoke to get you relaxed and ready for bed.

All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!