Cherry Gas (Live Sauce) Cartridge
About this product
Flavors: Cherry, Pine, Diesel
This indica dominant strain is a cross between Triple OG x Cherry Frosting x Humboldt Gelato. It's a perfect strain to smoke to get you relaxed and ready for bed.
All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
