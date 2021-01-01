Loading…
Logo for the brand HIMALAYA

HIMALAYA

Glue #4 Cartridge

About this product

Flavors: Earthy, Piney, Wood

This strain will have you "glued" to your couch. This ultra potent hybrid gives you a heavy head high for extreme relaxation.

Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
