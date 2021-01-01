HIMALAYA
Lemon Wreck Live Resin Concentrate - 1G
About this product
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% Live Resin.
We extract Himalaya Live Resin concentrates from whole-plant cannabis that's frozen fresh at the farm.
Like Himalaya cartridges, our dabs are legit. Made without using added flavors, cured trim, or color remediation (CRC).
