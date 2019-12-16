Loading…
Logo for the brand HIMALAYA

HIMALAYA

Vanilla Frosting - Live Resin Concentrate

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.

Vanilla Frosting effects

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Creative
32% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!