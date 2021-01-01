Loading…
Logo for the brand HIMALAYA

HIMALAYA

Vanilla Sherbet (Live Sauce) Cartridge

About this product

Flavors: Tropical, Tangy, Skunk

If you love Sherbet, you'll love this hybrid live sauce! It's a perfect blend between sweet and earthy flavors with just the right amount of vanilla. It definitely won't disappoint.

A flavor forward cartridge that focuses on providing the most authentic flavor through a fresh-frozen process.
