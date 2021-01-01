Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hippie Brew

Hippie Brew

LOVE - Orange Pekoe Individual Bagged Tea

About this product

HEART CHAKRA - This medium bodied black tea, with it's subtle-yet-distinctive taste, is perfect for any time of the day. A blend of black tea from China & Northeast India offer a highly caffeinated morning pick-me-up or all day caffeine fix. Combining the western world's most popular tea with cannabis creates the perfect comfort tea whether you're spending the day at home or on the go.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!