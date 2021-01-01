HISIERRA Compliant Packaging
DAYTRIPPER size HISIERRA child resistant exit bag
About this product
DAYTRIPPER size exit bag
9" wide x 6" tall
packed 420 bags per case
HISIERRA pouches are certified child resistant, made with sugarcane based raw materials and our American factory is 100% powered by the wind! HISIERRA is the only renewable, sustainable child resistant packaging crafted and developed for responsible Cannabis Packaging. Contact us today for samples or custom printed bags!
9" wide x 6" tall
packed 420 bags per case
HISIERRA pouches are certified child resistant, made with sugarcane based raw materials and our American factory is 100% powered by the wind! HISIERRA is the only renewable, sustainable child resistant packaging crafted and developed for responsible Cannabis Packaging. Contact us today for samples or custom printed bags!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!