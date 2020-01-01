 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. HISIERRA Compliant Packaging
HISIERRA Compliant Packaging Cover Photo

HISIERRA Compliant Packaging

SUSTAINABLE RENEWABLE CANNABIS PACKAGING Made in USA

About HISIERRA Compliant Packaging

HISIERRA brand Child Resistant pouches are Green Packaging and Clean Manufacturing. HISIERRA pouches are made in USA with 100% wind power energy and contain Bio-based raw materials. HISIERRA raises the bar to a new standard in responsible Cannabis Packaging.

Label & packaging

more products

Available in

United States, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon