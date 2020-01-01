HISIERRA Compliant Packaging
SUSTAINABLE RENEWABLE CANNABIS PACKAGING Made in USA
About HISIERRA Compliant Packaging
HISIERRA brand Child Resistant pouches are Green Packaging and Clean Manufacturing. HISIERRA pouches are made in USA with 100% wind power energy and contain Bio-based raw materials. HISIERRA raises the bar to a new standard in responsible Cannabis Packaging.
Available in
United States, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon