Logo for the brand HISIERRA Compliant Packaging

HISIERRA Compliant Packaging

WEEKENDER size HISIERRA child resistant exit bag

About this product

WEEKENDER size exit bag
12" x 9" x 4" big bottom gusset.
packed 420 bags per case

HISIERRA pouches are certified child resistant, made with sugarcane based raw materials and our American factory is 100% powered by the wind! HISIERRA is the only renewable, sustainable child resistant packaging crafted and developed for responsible Cannabis Packaging. Contact us today for samples or custom printed bags!
