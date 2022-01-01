The Trident works in a fashion akin to how using sunlight and a magnifying glass is used to burn flowers with a concentrated beam of light.



This laser combustion process provides a healthy alternative to the chemical butane filled lighters that would enter your lungs and alter the true flavor of your flower.



Finally, this easy-to-use device includes water filtration, multiple power settings, safety interlocks, a carb button, and 1 hour 45 min fast charging capable of 280+ uses on a single charge. With proper care, the Trident’s laser has a lifespan of over 5,000 hours of use time.