The Trident works in a fashion akin to how using sunlight and a magnifying glass is used to burn flowers with a concentrated beam of light.
This laser combustion process provides a healthy alternative to the chemical butane filled lighters that would enter your lungs and alter the true flavor of your flower.
Finally, this easy-to-use device includes water filtration, multiple power settings, safety interlocks, a carb button, and 1 hour 45 min fast charging capable of 280+ uses on a single charge. With proper care, the Trident’s laser has a lifespan of over 5,000 hours of use time.
Hitoki
The Trident patent-pending laser combustion system delivers the cleanest smoke, as well as preserving the true flavors of your flower.
The method of combustion in the Trident, is similar to a magnifying glass under the sun. This eliminates the need to use butane from a lighter or the use of a hemp wick.
