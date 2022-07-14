Sour Space Candy CBD Kief contains more cannabinoids in a concentrated in a powder form so you can consume less while still gaining the effects you want. Exceptionally fragrant and smooth, this hemp strain provides an uplifting calm that gets me focused and motivated for whatever task is at hand. You can simply smoke it or make your own DIY moonrocks or kief powdered pre-rolls to enhance your experience.



Effects: Relaxed/Joyful/Soothing

Flavor: Citrus/Sour Apple Candy

Type: Sativa Dominant

Usage: Day



KIEF – THE NATURAL HEMP CONCENTRATE!

One of the most admired features of any premium hemp bud is the trichomes coating the flower, often silvery and/or sparkly. Those trichomes are rich in both cannabinoids and terpenes, meaning they represent the essence of the hemp flower strain and contribute mightily to the overall effects you experience when smoking those buds.



Kief refers to the accumulated trichomes that populate the plant and have been sifted through a screen, resulting in a fluffy powdery substance. Because this natural sifting process eliminates excess plant material, it captures and contains higher percentages of the cannabinoids found in the different hemp flower strains you consume. You can also call kief “concentrated resin glands” because of the higher concentration of cannabinoids found in it, which is why we think of it as the original natural hemp concentrate!



CONSUMING KIEF

You have plenty of options when it comes to consuming kief. Here are the most popular methods our customers typically use:



Edibles – thanks to its “floury” consistency, kief is great to use in baking or cooking

Joints – as you roll up your material in paper, you can sprinkle kief across the top

Pipes – either add kief to the top of your materials, layer it, or stir it together

Vaporizers – like pipes, you can combine kief with your hemp flower strain

Most smokers and vapers agree that the addition of kief enhances and boosts effects while smoothing the overall flavor for extra comfort and pleasure.



No matter which way you consume it, kief is an efficient and economically-savvy method of getting the cannabinoids you want in a natural yet potent form.



Kief contains less than .3% Total THC