THC-O, also known as THC-O acetate, is a hemp-derived compound that's three times stronger than normal delta-9 THC.



Hippie Drops is 100% water soluble THC-O drink enhancer. The premium formula mixes perfectly with any beverage without adding any bitterness. The recommended dose is ten drops to eight ounces of water or any drink. Feel the results in about ten minutes. Depending on your tolerance you can add as many drops as you need to achieve your desired results at your discretion. THC-O extracted from legally grown hemp containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, not marijuana. Sit back and relax while the mellow stoned feeling creeps into your system!



Must be 21+ years of age to purchase. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medications, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before use. Do not take if you have allergies to hemp or hemp-based products.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



INGREDIENTS: water, light corn syrup, sugar, pectin, flavoring, dextrose, citric acid, coloring, sodium bicarbonate, carnuba wax, mct, vegetable oil (coconut origin) , legal thc-o