THC-O, also known as THC-O acetate, is a hemp-derived compound that's three times stronger than normal delta-9 THC.



These delicious gummies contain THC-O extracted from legally grown hemp containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, not marijuana. Each gummy contains 55mg of THC-O. The suggested dosage is half a gummy, but depending on your tolerance you may take more at your discretion. We suggest giving at least an hour for the full effects to kick in before consuming more. THC-O has been described as the “psychedelic cannabinoid”!



INGREDIENTS: water, light corn syrup, sugar, pectin, flavoring, dextrose, citric acid, coloring, sodium bicarbonate, carnuba wax, mct, vegetable oil (coconut origin) , legal delta-o thc