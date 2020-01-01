 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Holistic BioSciences

Holistic BioSciences is a leader in full-spectrum hemp CBD products. By harnessing the combined power of science, nature and a patented absorption process, our Oregon grown hemp CBD extract promotes a healthy body and mind with its powerful, safe and consistent botanical benefits. Our business was created to support our customers in living a healthy, natural lifestyle by harnessing the combined power of science and nature. A reflection of our commitment to quality, our Full-Spectrum CBD products are all-natural, scientifically tested by a 3rd party and developed using our patented process. - Oregon grown, industrial grade plants - Full-Spectrum phyto-rich hemp extract includes a wide range of cannabinoids - Comprehensive 3rd party lab testing for highest level of quality - Patented process to maximize the absorption rate