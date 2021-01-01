About this product
Max Strength capsules are perfect for those with an active lifestyle looking convenient option. Our hemp capsules contain an effective combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, vitamins, minerals and essential fats.
- Produced from certified premium hemp oil product
- Naturally grown in Oregon, no additives or preservatives
- Developed through patented process for maximum absorption in the body
- Lab tested to ensure highest levels of purity
- Legal in all 50 states
- Produced from certified premium hemp oil product
- Naturally grown in Oregon, no additives or preservatives
- Developed through patented process for maximum absorption in the body
- Lab tested to ensure highest levels of purity
- Legal in all 50 states
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!