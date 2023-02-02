About this product
Bath Salts: 50 mg of CBD
A luxurious blend of Epsom, Dead Sea and Black Hawaiian sea salts infused with botanical essential oils rich in phytocannabinoids and designed to deliver full body relief from pain, inflammation, and stress. Apply to bath water to help sooth sore muscles and joint pains as well as to decrease inflammation.
Ingredients: Epsom Salt, PCR hemp extract, sodium bicarbonate, sweet almond oil, black Hawaiian sea salt, lavender essential oil, lavender buds
Directions for use: In bath dissolve 1/4 jar (1/2oz) of salts under hot running water. Soak for 15-30 minutes. Massage residual oil into skin after bath, and rinse thoroughly. Relax and enjoy!
– 4 oz Jar
– Approx. 2-4 uses per Jar
– 50 Mg of Naturally occurring CBD
– Broad spectrum hemp extract containing CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and over 40 plant terpenes
– Zero THC
– Non-GMO
– Organically Grown in Colorado
– Grown and Manufactured in the USA
– 3rd Party Lab Tested
– Whole Plant Extract
– Pain relief in muscles and bones
– Relief with skin conditions such as rashes, eczema and psoriasis
– Anti-Aging properties
– Anxiety and Stress relief
– Promotes overall wellness and anxiety relief
Made with Organically Grown Hemp Oil Extract
Store in a cool, dry place.
Keep out of reach of Children
FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA.
Distributed by:
Holistic Extracts, Inc.
Flower Mound, Texas
www.HolisticXtracts.com
@HolisticXtracts
About this brand
Holistic Extracts, Inc.
Holistic Extracts, Inc. is a proud Texas based company that provides the highest quality Broad Spectrum (zero THC) CBD products for you and your pets! Use Coupon Code "Leafly" for FREE shipping and 10% off at checkout!