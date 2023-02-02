About this product
For Pets: 60 mg of CBD
Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flaxseed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin.
Directions for use: Consult with a Veterinarian
Store in a cool, dry place.
Keep out of reach of Children
FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA.
Made with Organically Grown Hemp Oil Extract
12 oz Container
60 Treats per container
120 Mg of Naturally occurring full spectrum CBD
60 Beef Flavored Chews per jar (2 Mg per Chew)
Broad spectrum hemp extract containing CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and over 40 plant terpenes
Zero THC
Non-GMO
Organically Grown in Colorado
Grown and Manufactured in the USA
3rd Party Lab Tested
Promotes overall wellness and anxiety relief
See website for quantity estimates based on dog's weight.
Distributed by:
Holistic Extracts, Inc.
Flower Mound, Texas
www.HolisticXtracts.com
@HolisticXtracts
Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flaxseed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin.
Directions for use: Consult with a Veterinarian
Store in a cool, dry place.
Keep out of reach of Children
FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA.
Made with Organically Grown Hemp Oil Extract
12 oz Container
60 Treats per container
120 Mg of Naturally occurring full spectrum CBD
60 Beef Flavored Chews per jar (2 Mg per Chew)
Broad spectrum hemp extract containing CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and over 40 plant terpenes
Zero THC
Non-GMO
Organically Grown in Colorado
Grown and Manufactured in the USA
3rd Party Lab Tested
Promotes overall wellness and anxiety relief
See website for quantity estimates based on dog's weight.
Distributed by:
Holistic Extracts, Inc.
Flower Mound, Texas
www.HolisticXtracts.com
@HolisticXtracts
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Holistic Extracts, Inc.
Holistic Extracts, Inc. is a proud Texas based company that provides the highest quality Broad Spectrum (zero THC) CBD products for you and your pets! Use Coupon Code "Leafly" for FREE shipping and 10% off at checkout!