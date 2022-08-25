About this product
Headstash is a 100% pure indica strain that is a powerful backcross of the classic Afghani strain. With a high perfect for the evening hours powered by a THC level that ranges between 20-22% on average, this bud is perfect for the indica lover! The Petrolia Headstash high is a creeper, slowly building behind the eyes and in the back of the head before suddenly overpowering your body. Almost instantly you’ll feel a potent wave of heavy effects that leave you drowsy and completely sedated with a sense of utter relaxation and tranquility. This body high completely relieves any pain or tension and can make you sleepy at times, especially if you are a novice user. Because of these potent effects and its high THC level, Petrolia Headstash is a perfect strain for treating patients suffering from chronic pain, inflammation, nausea, insomnia, and nightmares or night terrors.
HOLOH
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
