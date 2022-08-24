About this product
Lemon Brulee is roughly a 60/40 sativa/indica hybrid that has retained many of the indica traits desired by most indoor growers. Its lineage is Death by Lemons crossed with Sensiburn OG and bred by Covert’s Genetics. This is a relatively new strain for them so there is not much information available. It’s said to have a cerebral, uplifting effect when harvested at its peak of maturity. It breathes smooth, with a heavy grapefruit flavor for the citrus lovers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HOLOH
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
State License(s)
00000017DCEX00412883
00000113ESLZ23317951