Lemon Brulee is roughly a 60/40 sativa/indica hybrid that has retained many of the indica traits desired by most indoor growers. Its lineage is Death by Lemons crossed with Sensiburn OG and bred by Covert’s Genetics. This is a relatively new strain for them so there is not much information available. It’s said to have a cerebral, uplifting effect when harvested at its peak of maturity. It breathes smooth, with a heavy grapefruit flavor for the citrus lovers.