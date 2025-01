If you’ve ever doubted the production potential of an auto, Critical Mass autoflower strain has a welcome surprise. It’s an indica-dominant strain originating from crossing Automatic and Critical Mass indica varieties to produce larger snow-white buds that guarantee high yields. The strain grows fast and thrives everywhere, allowing intermediate growers to try their hands on it.



THC levels go as high as 20%, and with a few puffs, it engulfs your body with a heavy buzz leaving you in uplifted spirits with more creativity on a lazy weekend. The strain has a strong aroma, with buds spraying the air with a citrus perfume that nobody can resist. The taste is sweet and somehow earthy to wash away traces of tension after inhaling.



Critical Mass resists molds, pests, and diseases. Growers love her short and compact stature that can fit in a cabinet and thrive. A mature plant stands at 2–4 ft, and in about 56–63 days, the buds are ready for harvest.



If you want to cultivate the strain, we have high-quality seeds accompanied by a grow guide to ensure you get pacifying buds.

