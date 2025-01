When we mention poison, rejuvenation is probably the last thing on your mind. Well, the Durban Poison cultivar makes you question that logic. This landrace masterpiece traces its roots back to Durban in South Africa. An American enthusiast brought the seeds back in the 70s, and they've been knocking socks off ever since.



Durban Poison feminized seeds give you pure sativa buds that boost your energy, which is super helpful for productivity. They also purge fatigue right out of your system. The mood-boosting effects that follow sometimes help with stress alleviation and keeping depression at bay.



Durban Poison feminized nugs are a sight for sore eyes; you'll marvel at the classic glittering silver-green buds, coupled with bright peach hairs. Their scent hits all the right spots, especially when the pine and earthy aromas blend into sweet harmony. Without control, the plant reaches up to a stunning ten feet.



Many knock-off versions exist in today's market, so be careful when ordering these seeds. To buy Durban Poison feminized seeds worth their salt, look no further than us. There's no better feeling than growing the quality herbs you deserve.

