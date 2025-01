True to its name, Gold Leaf features amber leaves that splendidly complement its bright green frosty buds. This strain is further made alluring by its massive colas with long, tangerine pistils that are indeed the hallmark of its beauty. Not to mention it exudes a sweet, piney aroma augmented with a rich diesel flavor that leaves an exquisite aftertaste in the palate.



Boasting stellar levels of both THC and CBD, this Indica-dominant hybrid creates a perfect blend of euphoria and uplifting creativity. It is the go-to strain of those who wish to relieve stress, fatigue, and depression with a happy, giggly psychedelic high.



A part of Gold Leaf’s appeal to growers is its ease of cultivation. It is also capable of producing moderate to heavy yields after a quick flowering period. Physically, its stature is manageable and has no trouble growing well indoors. On the other hand, planting it outdoors lets the plant grow monstrous in size.





