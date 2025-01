Described by connoisseurs as the perfect cultivar, Granddaddy Purple continues to dominate the market. This illustrious indica-dominant cultivar has the ability to knock you to the floor while your mind enters new dimensions. All you can do is let go and float away on your cloud of dream decadence.



Feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds owe their brilliance to two iconic cultivars. Breeders crossed Big Bud with Purple Urkle. The result was a plant with a THC potential of 15–19% that displayed the best traits of both parents.



This strain seduces you with its gorgeous colours, displaying vivid green and purple hues. Yellow hairs and snow-white trichomes surround these hefty nugs, accentuating their beauty. It also tastes and smells like fruit candy, making it the best sweet treat you’ve ever tried.



Granddaddy Purple plants only grow to about 4.5 ft yet offer high yields when given the right amount of care. Thanks to quality seed banks, you can raise this legendary strain at home with ease. Treat your senses by purchasing your pack of seeds today.

