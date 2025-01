Take the edge off and slide into your groove with Harlequin feminised cannabis and its subtle yet calming qualities. This sativa-dominant strain promises to induce a long-lasting mellow high perfect for daytime use. A mixture of calming and energising effects helps improve your mood while maintaining peak productivity.



Feminized Harlequin seeds are a product of combining three exceptional landrace strains—Colombian Gold, Swiss, and Thai. As a result, this cultivar contains low THC levels and moderate CBD percentages. These buds are perfectly suited for low-tolerance users or anyone seeking a mild buzz.



Tightly-packed flowers emerge from this plant’s thick foliage when it matures. The buds display vibrant green colours and orange hairs speckled throughout. A light drizzle of amber trichomes then covers each cola, adding to their beauty. Open a jar of these nugs and let their fresh and spicy flavour seduce your senses.



Left to their own devices, these plants can easily grow over eight-feet-tall, and require some training if you raise them indoors. If you can keep your crops happy and well-fed, you can expect colossal yields come harvest season. Get your Harlequin feminised seeds to ensure you never run out of quality weed.





