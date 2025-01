LSD - a hybrid borne out of crossing Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1 - is named after the hallucinogenic drug for its trippy psychedelic high. Such mind-bending effects are nicely balanced out by a relaxing - and almost sedating - sensation. This plant takes after its parents and exudes an earthy, flowery fragrance muddled with a sweet, skunky aroma that will surely entice the senses. Despite LSD’s alluring qualities, it must not be trifled with for it sports stellar THC levels of as much as 24%. This makes it an excellent recreational strain.



Another appealing aspect of feminized LSD seeds is that these are quite easy to cultivate. As such, even beginners aspiring to master the art and science of horticulture can successfully grow almost 100% female plants and harvest insanely potent nugs. Not to mention, this is also an incredibly high-yielding plant so all hard work would ultimately pay off.

