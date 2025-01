The Aurora Borealis phenomenon, also known as the Northern Lights, can only be experienced on rare occasions. Thankfully, Northern Lights feminised seeds can be grown and harvested to create plants for you to experience as often as you’d like. Dominating the industry since the 80s, Northern Lights feminised has won many awards.



This Thai and Afghani hybrid is 90% indica and 10% sativa and is named after the natural phenomenon. Northern Lights feminised seeds reward you with an all-female crop. The rewards continue as Northern Lights feminised takes you on a profoundly relaxing journey.



The sweet-smelling buds will tickle your senses with their rich earthy, citrus scent and a thick coating of trichomes. They’ll reach heights of around 4 feet indoors and stretch just over 6 feet outdoors.



Ready to grow your own beautiful Aurora Borealis plants? Read on to discover everything you need to know about this phenomenal strain and then get the finest quality Northern Lights feminised seeds.

