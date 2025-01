New York City has an energy like no other place, which is how it got its nickname, "the city that never sleeps." NY Diesel autoflower cannabis is named after the Big Apple because of its stimulating effects. It's a sativa-dominant strain that gives you the energy to go all night long.



NY Diesel autoflower seeds come from the original NY Diesel blended with a Ruderalis. These plants don't need a shift in the light cycle to start flowering but begin blooming at a certain point of maturity. When consumed, a potent and skunky diesel taste fills your mouth.



Growing NY Diesel autoflower seeds requires some experience, but the crops are beautiful. The plant is a bright emerald green with long crystal-coated nugs. White pistils shoot out from the buds, making each look like fireworks. The height is 2 to 5 feet, which is much more manageable than the OG at 14 feet.



If you're looking for weed that gives you a pep in your step and has a powerful flavor, this strain is for you. Buy NY Diesel autoflower seeds and experience the Empire State strain for yourself.

