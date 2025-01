For a high that can be compared to having a dozen espresso shots all at once, Sour Diesel is arguably one of the top hard-hitting contenders. The dank strain takes it far with fast-acting effects to induce an unabashed euphoria with a dreamy quality.



Not much is known about its lineage. However, the consensus is that it is a descendant of Chemdawg 91, possibly crossed with Northern Lights. It is also entirely possible that a third strain, Skunk #1, is involved. Regardless, Sour Diesel has established itself as one of the most recognizable strains in the world since its appearance in the 90s.



Great for daytime consumption, it confers feelings of gleefulness and provides an upshot of energy. Sufferers of mood disorders or chronic stress may look to this strain for relief; with a remarkable THC content, it is guaranteed to brighten up the day.



It does, however, fall short on its performance in the garden. Sour Diesel tests patience due to its slow growth rate that is typical of Sativa plants. By crossing it with a Ruderalis, though, an auto variety came to be, and it blew by from seed to harvest at lightning speed.

