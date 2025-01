Strawberry Cough feminized is a hybrid strain. The original Strawberry Cough is only available from cuttings, but growers can cultivate the feminized variant. This cultivar has a legendary lineage in Old Haze and Strawberry Fields.



This hybrid is sativa-dominant and grows an all-female crop. THC levels can range between 19–23% or sometimes as much as 25%. The CBD content is negligible at around 0.5%.



The dominant terpene in this cultivar is myrcene, which is responsible for the light peppery aftertaste. Its scents and flavors mirror each other. The dominant taste is sweet strawberry with earthy, herbal, and floral notes. Strawberry Cough has energizing yet relaxing effects.



Although the hybrid is mostly sativa, its appearance resembles indica strains. The buds are tapered and conical, displaying an array of complementary hues ranging from green and yellow to violet. They're also covered in orange hairs and lathered in trichomes. These crops grow to a medium height of between 3–5ft and are pretty straightforward to cultivate, even for beginners. You can get the finest quality Strawberry Cough feminized seeds.

read more