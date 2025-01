Make way for one of the most famous and well-known variants to have graced the 420 stage! Super Silver Haze feminized is the perfect wake-and-bake strain to accompany your morning coffee. So, jump to your feet and embrace your inner artist as vivid colors swirl around you, shrouding your body and mind in a relaxing haze.



A Dutch classic with an impressive lineage of Skunk #1, Northern Lights, and Haze, Green House Seeds Co. are the masterminds behind this sativa powerhouse.



Super Silver Haze feminized is born to stand out, and it does, as its snowy resin-covered buds emit intense, skunky aromas. The marijuana leaves are reminiscent of a deciduous forest as their deep, green summer colors morph into orange and brown fall hues.



This sativa-dominant beauty can reach heights of between 6–8ft without applying training or topping techniques. You don’t need to search the clouds for this silver lining as we have Super Silver Haze feminized seeds right here. So find your bright side, buy the seeds, and cultivate a legendary cultivar today.

read more