What happens when you take the legendary Blueberry and make it headier and stickier? You get Cloudberry, an Indica-dominant White Widow x Blueberry cross with vigorous terpene production and a 15% THC cerebral hit. Crops are tiny, minty, coated with crystals, and rich in tight, orange-tinted nugs. The flowers ooze scents of trademark berries tinged with pine, earth, and sugar. The first few puffs clear the cobwebs and sharpen your focus, bringing out your creative side. Energy later melts into classic indica tranquility, invoking the munchies and an old-school couch-lock. Choose Cloudberry fem for a mesmerizing yet straightforward growing and toking experience.
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
